2017 Winter Quarter election results

Six senators, new executive team elected

Current ASUCD Vice President Abhay Sandhu announced the ASUCD election results on Feb. 24 in the Memorial Union’s Mee room. Six senators were elected: Sam Chiang, Michael Gofman, Khadeja Ibrahim, Rahi Suryawanshi, Marcos Rodriguez and Yajaira Ramirez Sigala. Chiang and Ibrahim ran on the BASED slate, while Suryawanshi, Rodriguez and Ramirez Sigala ran on the Bespoke slate. Gofman ran independently.

The new ASUCD president and vice president will be Josh Dalavai and Adilla Jamaludin. Dalavai and Jamaludin ran on the BASED slate.

The results will also be posted online at elections.ucdavis.edu.

Written by: Alyssa Vandenberg — campus@theaggie.org