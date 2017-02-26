Police Logs

Brought to you by the people of Davis

Feb. 14

“Unknown subject entered backyard via fence, removed screen and left bike behind.”

“RP has an issue with neighbor’s basketball hoop.”

Feb. 15

Unknown subject “detached the water spout from gutter.”

Male subject “nailing plastic items to a city tree.”

“Citizen in the roadway attempting to direct traffic.”

Feb. 17

“Male subject took off with a high-chair.”

Feb. 18

“Male running through store trying to scare customers, threatening to power drive employees.”

“Two males were banging on front window with possible stolen barber pillar from the front of store.”

Written by: Sam Solomon — city@theaggie.org