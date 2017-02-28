3rd Thursdays at the Shrem

New museum offers Davis community a night of art, culture

For students who have yet to visit the recently opened Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, the museum’s interactive “3rd Thursday” events provide the perfect opportunity to explore UC Davis’ newest on-campus museum.

3rd Thursdays are hosted at the Shrem Museum on the third Thursday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m. The most recent event, on Feb. 16, offered several different activities, such as live performances by Sacramento Area Youth Speaks and DIY arts and craft events. This particular event mainly focused on the discussion of human rights in Middle Eastern countries and the encouragement of political protests. Human rights speaker Sarah Leah Whitson gave a lectured titled “As Aleppo Burns: Human Rights and International Justice in the Middle East,” and attendees were given the opportunity to make protest signs.

“The global political climate is changing dramatically. I’m aghast at some stories that [are] presented in the news, such as terrorist attacks and refugees,” said Kyle Collins, a Davis resident. “Sarah Whitson’s lecture was very informative and interesting. She presented so many data and facts that gave me a better understanding of the human rights situations in Syria.”

Outside the museum, a projector showed pictures taken from recent protests including the Women’s March, which took place in Sacramento as well as other major cities. The museum encourages people to share their protest photos as a way of amplifying the voices of their community.

“Showing the protesting images is a good way to educate people about their rights to express and stand up for their belief, it is especially imperative nowadays for the younger generations,” said Vernassa Clark, a Davis resident.

In addition to participating in these activities, 3rd Thursdays also provide the perfect opportunity to peruse the collection of artwork on exhibit at the Shrem. Some current exhibits at the Shrem include “Out Our Way,” an inaugural exhibition that commemorates the founding chair of the UC Davis department of art Richard Nelson and his colleagues, and “Hoof and Foot,” a video installation by Bay Area artist Chris Sollars that presents the symbiotic relations between the animals and students at UC Davis.

“I’m quite excited to come to the museum for the first time,” said Jinli Hu, a second-year economics major. “It is interesting to learn more about the UC Davis’ Art Department and see the art they created.”

The next 3rd Thursday event will be hosted on March 16. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. For more information about the Shrem Museum and its installations, visit the museum’s website.

