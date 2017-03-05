De Vere’s Irish Pub to host annual St. Baldrick’s event

Funds to go to childhood cancer research

De Vere’s Irish Pub is hosting its annual St. Baldrick’s event from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 9 at 217 E Street to raise money for childhood cancer research.

“It’s an event where everyone comes together to show their support by fundraising for childhood cancer,” said Danielle Brown, general manager of the pub. “A lot of our staff shave their heads.”

Volunteers raise money by collecting donations from family and friends; they also shave their heads in solidarity with childhood cancer patients.

To get involved, participants can assemble teams to help fundraise for the event or they can join the de Vere’s Davis Pub team. This is the 5th year that the staff at the Davis pub has held the event for cancer research. The restaurant’s Sacramento location has featured the event every year since 2010.

“The Sacramento location has been doing it for several years since they opened, Brown said. “It’s been a tradition for them.”

According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, over 460,000 heads have been shaved in support of childhood cancer research since the foundation’s establishment in 2000. This year, over 800 head-shaving events have been registered.

Volunteer-run events like these help fundraise millions of dollars toward pediatric cancer research every year. St. Baldrick’s is the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants. The foundation has funded more than $200 million dollars in research grants since its establishment.

According to a worldwide report released in 2016 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, approximately 215,000 cancer cases are diagnosed per year in individuals younger than 15 years old, and about 85,000 cancers cases are diagnosed for individuals ages 15 to 19 years old. Although significant progress has been made in the fight against cancer, it is volunteer events and volunteer-raised funds that help protect the futures of children who are affected by cancer.

It is showing support for children battling cancer that prompted Mikayla Hartford, a second-year civil engineering student at UC Davis, to participate for the first time at the Davis event by shaving her head in solidarity.

“I’m participating because supporting cancer research is extremely important, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to support cancer patients,” Hartford said.

While she is nervous to shave her head this year, Hartford won’t let that stop her from taking part in the event. For those who might be on the fence about shaving their heads, Hartford argued that participation is valuable.

“It’s important to set aside any preconceived notions of beauty or any pride because bald is beautiful,” Hartford said.

For more information about participating in the Davis de Vere’s Irish Pub event and donating to the cause, please visit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation webpage.

