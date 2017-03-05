The Lounge Lizards present: No Instruments Attached

UC Davis winter a cappella showcase

Need a break from the Davis rain and studying? Come watch UC Davis’ longest-standing a cappella group, The Lounge Lizards, perform at its annual concert, No Instruments Attached. The event, which is on Friday, March 10 in Science Lecture Hall 123, will feature other UC a cappella groups such as The Spokes and The Liquid Hotplates from Davis, along with Acquire and Cloud 9 from Santa Cruz.

“It is going to be a sonic mind boom,” said Jake Greenshields, a fourth-year computer science major and second-year member of The Lounge Lizards. “It is going to sound absolutely amazing. All of the groups are incredibly talented. It’s going to be a lot of fun musically. I’m sure there will be some groups that are going to incorporate choreography, so it’ll be one big performance.”

The Lounge Lizards connect with several other choirs across California.

“We reach out to the other groups,” said Patrick Tierney, a third-year forensic chemistry major and treasurer for the group. “A lot of a cappella groups in NorCal have connections with other groups. We especially work a lot with Santa Cruz. We have been friends for a while.”

It remains a mystery as to what the other groups will perform, but audiences can expect a wide variety of song genres from the Lizards.

“We carry over a lot of our repertoire,” said Kellina Doerr, a third-year food science major who has been singing in the group for three years. “We will sing some new songs, as well as some old ones that we have been doing since the group existed. We have a special song for one of our members. It is going to be a really emotional and special performance. People should come just to see that.”

The Lounge Lizards have been recruiting and maintaining members for over 20 years. Founded in 1995 in the Tercero dorms, this group shows what it is like to work as a successful and passionate team.

“After I auditioned, they came to my door,” said Brendan Caskey, a second-year genetics major and member. “I was excitedly confused and shirtless […] That was the moment I knew I didn’t want to go to any other callbacks.”

The group rehearses two times per week on top of whatever events they are booked for.

“There is something about the Lounge Lizards, where you feel something,” Doerr said. “We have been through a lot. Even if we have the worst rehearsal ever, we are all there together. It is really special.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The public can purchase presale tickets online, or from a member for $5. Tickets will be $7 at the door, cash or Venmo. For more details, please visit the Facebook event.

The Lounge Lizards will be holding auditions for new members in Spring Quarter. If interested, please find and contact them on Facebook, Orgsync and Instagram.

Written by: Myah Daniels — arts@theaggie.org