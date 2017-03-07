“I am a UC Entrepreneur” Campaign showcases entrepreneurial efforts across UC campuses

Students, faculty, staff, postdoctoral students, alumni invited to submit a 30-second video sharing what makes them an entrepreneur

On Nov. 18 of 2016, the University of California (UC) launched the “I am a UC Entrepreneur” Campaign to highlight entrepreneurship across the UC campuses. Students, faculty, staff, postdoctoral students and alumni from all 10 campuses are invited to submit a 30-second video sharing what makes them an entrepreneur. The videos are made up of individual stories and represent the depth and expansion of the UC’s entrepreneurial efforts across more than two dozen incubators and accelerators throughout the system.

Everyone who submits a video will receive a “UC Entrepreneur” T-shirt and have their video posted on the UC website.

At the end of this month, there will be a special lunch in which one eligible applicant with a qualifying video will be chosen at random from each campus to meet with UC President Janet Napolitano and Senior Vice President of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Christine Gulbranson. They will be accompanied by well-known venture capitalists Brook Byers of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB), Josh Green of Mohr Davidow Ventures and Brendon Kim of Samsung NEXT.

“This campaign is about celebrating the talent, creativity and passion that makes UC an entrepreneurial powerhouse,” Gulbranson said in a statement to UC Davis Dateline. “UC’s entrepreneurial community is so diverse that much of it goes unnoticed. But not anymore!”

Student entrepreneurship groups and clubs across all UC campuses are encouraged to promote the campaign, host video parties and assist each other in making their 30-second videos.

“My roommate has a lot of entrepreneurship skills so this would really help her out,” said Alicia Dwell, a fourth-year biology major. “A campaign like this is what makes the UC system the best place to thrive.”

Dwell believes this campaign is very important to her fellow friends and classmates.

“This actually sounds really neat,” said Alex Relay, a third-year computer science major. “I might just go home and submit a video myself!”

Written by: Demi Caceres — campus@theaggie.org