Police Logs

A good way to kick off March

Feb. 28

“Man ran towards RP yelling and recording her with his phone.”

March 1

“Request extra patrol during the evening hours for multiple subjects jogging on the North Davis Greenbelt with dogs off leashes.”

March 2

“Unknown subject threw an egg at RP’s resident last night.”

Unknown caller “was looking for garden services.”

March 3

“RP requests to speak to an officer to obtain information about riding motorized go carts in the streets.”

“Female rummaging through the bed of a parked truck…wearing underwear only and no pants.”

“Sandwich board sign posted advising right turn only onto one way street which would direct traffic in the wrong direction.”

March 4

“Male took brick from neighbor’s yard. RP approached male and told him to return the bricks. Male stated he didn’t think they were being used and put them back.”

Written by: Sam Solomon — city@theaggie.org

