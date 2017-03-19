Police Logs

Finals week fever
March 6
“Male stating he was unable to get off the train.”
March 9
“Male subject dancing in the intersection.”
March 10
“Unknown subject … urinated on front window.”
“RP visited Davis March 4 and parked his vehicle before walking onto UCD campus. Since then, he does not recall where he parked vehicle.”
March 11
“Male was seen urinating against front of Safeway … wearing fedora style hat with shamrocks on it.”
“Male threw ice tea at RP while he was driving by.”
Written by: Sam Solomon — city@theaggie.org