Police Logs

Finals week fever

March 6

“Male stating he was unable to get off the train.”

March 9

“Male subject dancing in the intersection.”

March 10

“Unknown subject … urinated on front window.”

“RP visited Davis March 4 and parked his vehicle before walking onto UCD campus. Since then, he does not recall where he parked vehicle.”

March 11

“Male was seen urinating against front of Safeway … wearing fedora style hat with shamrocks on it.”

“Male threw ice tea at RP while he was driving by.”



Written by: Sam Solomon — city@theaggie.org