Police Logs

NICKI PADAR / AGGIE

Finals week fever

March 6

 

“Male stating he was unable to get off the train.”

 

March 9

 

“Male subject dancing in the intersection.”

 

March 10

 

“Unknown subject … urinated on front window.”

 

“RP visited Davis March 4 and parked his vehicle before walking onto UCD campus. Since then, he does not recall where he parked vehicle.”

 

March 11

 

“Male was seen urinating against front of Safeway … wearing fedora style hat with shamrocks on it.”

 

“Male threw ice tea at RP while he was driving by.”


Written by: Sam Solomoncity@theaggie.org

