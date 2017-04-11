A quarter of concerts

From throwback music to one of rap’s biggest names

It’s Spring Quarter, meaning it’s finally time to have some fun. The Golden1 Center, conveniently located in Sacramento, is holding plenty of concerts over the next few weeks to choose from. To kick off the quarter, here are a few concerts that might provide recovery from those Winter Quarter blues.

Chance the Rapper Spring Tour

If you missed his stop at UC Davis this past fall, fret no more. Chance the Rapper will be holding his first-ever arena headlining tour, and one of the stops is at Golden 1 Center on April 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The Chainsmokers’ Memories: Do Not Open Tour

The Chainsmokers are embarking on their biggest tour to date, covering 40 cities. Their Sacramento concert will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m., and Kiiara will join them as a special guest for all dates. Tickets are on sale now, starting at around $40, and all tickets purchased online will include a copy of the Chainsmokers’ debut album, which is coming out later this year.

The Total Package Tour: NKOTB with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men

For all of you who want a little throwback this quarter, this is the concert for you. It will be held on June 3, which will be a nice little treat before the final stretch of Spring Quarter. Tickets are on sale now for $96.95.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull with CNCO

Grab your dancing shoes and make your way over on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. for the Sacramento date of this 16-city tour. A duo like Enrique Iglesias and Mr. Worldwide will surely deliver what promises to be a fun and energetic show. Tickets are on sale now.

Visit the Golden1 Center website for a full calendar of events.

Written by: CaraJoy Kleinrock — arts@theaggie.org