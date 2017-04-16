Police Logs

Is that a house fire? Or just someone mowing their lawn?
April 2
“RP advised last night subjects threw eggs and dumped cereal in the yard.”
“Son broke the door down because he was too hot inside the residence.”
April 4
Two subjects “look like tweekers.”
April 5
“RP thought he saw a fire but it was someone mowing the lawn.”
April 7
“Abandoned call […] RP states he used calling 911 as a ruse to get his teenager to get ready for school.”
“RP complaining of young adults in the street playing ball […] RP admits there’s no crime but wanted the subjects to know ‘the police are in the area’.”
