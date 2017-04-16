Police Logs

Is that a house fire? Or just someone mowing their lawn?

April 2

“RP advised last night subjects threw eggs and dumped cereal in the yard.”

“Son broke the door down because he was too hot inside the residence.”

April 4

Two subjects “look like tweekers.”

April 5

“RP thought he saw a fire but it was someone mowing the lawn.”

April 7

“Abandoned call […] RP states he used calling 911 as a ruse to get his teenager to get ready for school.”

“RP complaining of young adults in the street playing ball […] RP admits there’s no crime but wanted the subjects to know ‘the police are in the area’.”

Written by: Sam Solomon — city@theaggie.org