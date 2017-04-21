UC Davis Picnic Day fashion show

Put this show on that Picnic Day to-do list

On Picnic Day, the Fashion and Design Society will host the Picnic Day Fashion Show, with this year’s theme being “Aspire.” This annual event showcases the work of the talented students in the Design Department at UC Davis.

Lisa Lo, a fourth-year design major, explained the layout of the fashion show.

“There are four components of the fashion show,” Lo said. “It starts with the red dress, then single garment, then senior thesis and ends with the signature collection.”

The red dress section is designed by members of the Design 107 class in support of Women’s Heart Disease Awareness. The single garment section is a competition in which judges from the fashion industry will participate, including a designer from Levi’s. Each of the two categories, sustainability and personal expression, which will have one winner, and any UC Davis student is free to submit a design for this section. The senior thesis component will feature the work of one senior design student who has prepared 14 garments. Lastly, the signature collection features 17 designers who will each showcase four to six dresses. These pieces were created during senior collection class in Winter Quarter.

Colleen Smith, a fourth-year design major, helped create the design and layout of the pamphlet for the show. In addition to her work organizing the show, she is also a designer and her work will be featured in the signature collection section.

“My theme is Nector and it is inspired by California wildflowers, and each dress is a different flower,” Smith said.

Marielle Ednalino, a fourth-year design major, is one of the designers for the show and is taking part in the signature collection.

“I help garner attention for the show, as well as participate in it,” Ednalino said. “I also helped other designers, inspired them and inspired myself along the way.”

Her designs are inspired by the amethyst crystal, which includes hard edges, layering, shades of purples and geometric shapes giving it a romantic feel.

There will be professional photographers and videographers along with a professional emcee. The event will be held in the ARC Ballroom with two showings, the first at 11 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m., and the doors will be open a half hour prior to the show starting. Each show is an hour long and is a great way to take a break from the heat of Picnic Day. Additionally, there will a video showing how the designs were made during the half hour before the show starts. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults, and are available online at http://arts.ucdavis.edu/event/aspire or at the door.

For those who cannot make it to the show, the 1:30 p.m. showing will be live-streamed on the Fashion and Design Society Facebook page.

