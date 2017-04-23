Police Logs

Who let the dogs out?

April 9

“RP hit in the face last night with a bottle of urine causing minor eye injury.”

April 11

“Upset that friend let his dogs out of the house.”

April 12

“Male running in the street and making odd statements.”

“Outside with a bottle of vodka that he is currently drinking heading to Chevron.”

April 13

“Female locked herself in porta potty for past 3 hours, shaking it from the inside and yelling that her boyfriend left her — requesting she be moved along.”

