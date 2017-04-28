SFA Oceana: Below the Surface Fashion Show

A charity event like no other

This year’s theme for the Student Fashion Association’s (SFA) annual fashion show is “Oceana: Below the Surface,” which incorporates both light and dark aspects of the ocean. The proceeds of the show will be donated to the organization “Charity Water,” which helps build clean water projects in rural communities around the world.

Jeanette Chiu, a fourth-year design and communication major, is the president of the Student Fashion Association (SFA) as well as the head of the marketing committee for the show.

“We have been working on this all year long and it is a celebration of all the arts,” Chiu said.

The night will begin with a performance by The Spokes followed by a performance from Popping Club, which will raise the crowd’s energy and get everyone ready for the fashion show to start. After the first act of the show there will be a small intermission, and at the beginning of the second act there will be a raffle with $1 tickets that can be purchased at the door. Then, to kick off the second half, Afterglow and Vision Dance Troupe are set to perform, and the night will end with a showcase of the rest of the designers’ work.

The show consists of local designers from UC Davis and other schools in the Bay Area and Yolo County. There was a casting call for models, most of whom are from UC Davis and were selected by the designers.

Yvonne Dang Lee, a fourth-year managerial economics major, is the historian for SFA. She is also the co-partner for the talent committee, which finds talent for the show.

“We made flyers looking for costume designers, hair and makeup and the actual designers,” Lee said. “We had all the committees hand these out and publicize, which made it a huge success. Our club worked really well together in getting the word out and everyone supported each other.”

Elizabeth Chang, a second-year textiles and clothing major, is the secretary for SFA and acts as the other co-partner for the talent committee.

“Winter Quarter we had a fashion planning class where we split our club into five committees,” Chang said. “The marketing, talent, stage design, fundraising and decorations committees […] each had their own responsibilities.”

The planning process was an organized chaos, but the organizers stated that they managed to fulfill their vision for the show.

The fashion show will be held at the UC Davis Conference Center on April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 presale or $12 at the door.

Written by: CaraJoy Kleinrock — arts@theaggie.org