Aggies put up fight against Cal Golden Bears

UC Davis softball loses 6-4, all zeros in last four frames

The UC Davis softball team took the field on Wednesday, April 27 for a non-conference game against the neighboring Cal Golden Bears. The Aggies stayed strong throughout the first couple of innings, putting four runs up on the board, but couldn’t come back offensively after the third inning.

The bottom of the first inning saw the Aggies dominate the plate. Junior designated hitter Ashley Lotoszynski gave senior shortstop Christa Castello the opportunity to score off a four-pitch walk. Sophomore second baseman Alex Sotomayor crossed home plate on a pass ball with Lotoszynski not far behind, scoring off a grounder to short by senior catcher Alexis Carney.

Despite a strong defense that included a stellar pickle play by freshman third baseman Isabella Leon, the Golden Bears managed to put up two runs in the top of the second inning.

The third inning, however, sealed the fate of the game. UC Davis’ sophomore pitcher Sara Codona was brought into the game to take the mound with senior catcher Taiya McInnes joining her behind the plate. Unfortunately, a run scored by Cal’s junior first baseman Kobie Pettis and the freak play that followed gave the Bears their game-winning lead.

Cal’s senior right fielder Khala Taylor sprinted home after a dropped bunt to third, but Cadona and Taylor collided as Cadona went to field the bunt. After the collision, Cadona struggled to get the ball back in her hand and was not able to make a play, giving up two runs to the Golden Bears.

Cadona didn’t let the commotion shake her confidence. The pitcher only allowed three hits in her five innings on the field, which shook the nationally-ranked Cal softball team. The Golden Bears weren’t able to put anything more than zeros on the scoreboard in the final four frames.

“I was a little taken out for a sec, but then I was like, ‘okay, let me just throw a couple pitches, slow my heartbreak back down and get into my groove,’” Cadona said. “Those re-warmup pitches were just what did it for me and I just focused on still hitting my spots, focusing on my routine.”

Despite a broken thumb, Lotoszynski responded to the kerfuffle with her fifth home run of the season.

“I was just in the zone,” Lotoszynski said. “I just felt it. It felt great.”

The Golden Bears struggled against Cadona’s pitching for the rest of the game. An astonishing catch by Cal’s senior middle infielder Kylie Reed took away any opportunity the Aggies had to score. Despite being 5’5”, Reed jumped up to field a ball that could have gone over any player’s head. The Aggies were unable to regain the lead, and the final score settled at 6-4.

The UC Davis softball team now stays at home to face Cal Poly, starting with two games on Saturday, April 29, and one on Sunday at 12 p.m.

“We just have to make sure anytime we’re playing one of these top programs that we have to show up with our A game, and we had about a B+ today,” said head coach Erin Thorpe. “We know we’re going to be seeing a good pitcher in Cal Poly, so it was awesome to get to see the speed today that we saw. That’s really going to help us this weekend. And we’re just going to go out and throw blows this weekend and see who comes out with a win.”

