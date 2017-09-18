A Summer Worth Capturing The California Aggie Photo Desk — photo@theaggie.org 1 day ago Twitter Facebook Google + Linkedin Comments Aggie photographers share photos documenting their summer activities Adventure and photography sum up my summer and this photo depicts just that. To get this photo, I climbed 50 feet above my friend Tim and shot top-down during a weekend climbing trip to Lake Tahoe. About a month later, REI contacted me to use this photo in an upcoming ad campaign so I am excited to see where that and my other outdoor photos end up! (IAN JONES) I spent this summer attending a lot of music festivals while completing two summer sessions! I did my best to keep my body healthy as well as enjoy the presence of myself and others. (ALEXA FONTANILLA) I spent my summer drowning in prep books and practice tests. Here’s hoping that it all pays off! (ANH-TRAM BUI) I explored Sacramento and came across some stunning artwork at a local chalk art festival. (DIANA LI) My summer consisted of several day trips to the Bay in order to escape both summer session and the Davis heat. Here I took another cliché SF tourist picture at the newly-renovated Alamo Square Park. (JERO REAL) This summer I went on several trips to the greater Bay Area. My favorite memory from those trips would have to be visiting Muir Woods and Point Reyes. The crowds of people were nonexistent at Point Reyes and it felt like another world. We just drove around and explored with no idea of what we would find. This photo is of a cypress grove that leads to an old radio station. (JORDAN KNOWLES) While spending most of my summer studying for tests, writing papers and checking Canvas, I had my new kitten to help distract me from all the stress of summer session. (LAURA LONG) The majority of my summer was spent visiting family on the East Coast. This photo is of my grandma celebrating her 80th birthday in New Jersey. (MEENA RUGH) I spent my summer back home in Hong Kong. It was an important time for me to reconnect with family and friends. (NICHOLAS CHAN) I embarked on a study abroad program this summer, which took me to the U.K., France and Italy. This is a picture of the Arc of Constantine, taken from one of the balconies of the Roman Colosseum, during our stay in Rome. (TAYLOR LAPOINT) This summer I enjoyed an amazing trip with my family to Maui, where I became mesmerized by the vibrant colors of the ocean, trees, and the whole island. (VENOOS MOSHAYEDI) I found out about #goodtuesdayz this summer while taking classes. Every week photographers and models meet up in different locations in Sacramento to work together and shoot. (ZOË REINHARDT) Compiled by: The California Aggie Photo Desk — photo@theaggie.org