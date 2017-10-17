Police Logs

Loud, suspicious activity

Sept. 28

“Reporting party heard tapping on a window, was unsure if it was her window or her neighbor’s window, which is just over the fence.”

“Open line, no obvious sounds of distress, very faint male voices in background only.”

“Vehicle doing donuts.”

Sept. 29

“People dressed up like ghosts outside — doing something with lighting.”

Sept. 30

“Complaint of loud radio.”

Oct. 1

“Loud talking.”

“Female screaming for past three hours.”

“Audible alarm.”

Oct. 2

“Loud party in the backyard.”