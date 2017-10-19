Las Vegas tragedy hits home

2007 UC Davis alumna Michelle Vo killed in shooting

The Aggie family lost one of its own, alumna Michelle Vo from the class of 2007, in the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. She was 32 years old. Vo earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from UC Davis and worked as a financial services employee for New York Life Insurance Co. She was “recognized for her ambition and work ethic,” as noted by Chancellor Gary May in his letter in University News.

Written by: Sahiti Vemula — features@theaggie.org