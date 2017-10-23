Police Logs

What the egg?
Oct. 5
“Two subjects seen with flashlights looking inside a parked vehicle.”
“Vehicle versus skateboarder.”
Oct. 6
“Open line, possible phone in pocket.”
Oct. 7
“Loud chanting.”
Oct. 8
“Police department unit was in front of residence shining light on the roof, reporting party believes he heard someone on the roof.”
Oct. 9
“Enterprise moving truck struck reporting party’s vehicle and tore off the front bumper.”
“Loose dog without leash roaming the street, black/white, medium/large, similar to herding dog, appears friendly.”
Oct. 10
“Requested night extra patrol after resident was toilet papered and egged.”
“Suspicious suitcase outside business.”
“Several vehicles on street egged overnight.”