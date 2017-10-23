Police Logs

What the egg?

Oct. 5

“Two subjects seen with flashlights looking inside a parked vehicle.”

“Vehicle versus skateboarder.”

Oct. 6

“Open line, possible phone in pocket.”

Oct. 7

“Loud chanting.”

Oct. 8

“Police department unit was in front of residence shining light on the roof, reporting party believes he heard someone on the roof.”

Oct. 9

“Enterprise moving truck struck reporting party’s vehicle and tore off the front bumper.”

“Loose dog without leash roaming the street, black/white, medium/large, similar to herding dog, appears friendly.”

Oct. 10

“Requested night extra patrol after resident was toilet papered and egged.”

“Suspicious suitcase outside business.”

“Several vehicles on street egged overnight.”