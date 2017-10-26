Manasa Gogineni sworn in as ASUCD interim senator

First-year student plans to create resources on safe drinking, consent

First-year international relations major Manasa Gogineni was sworn in as an ASUCD interim senator at the Oct. 12 ASUCD Senate meeting. She is replacing one of the two senators elected in the 2016 Fall Election who resigned at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

After finding a vacancy on ASUCD’s website, Gogineni applied for the position and was approved by the Senate.

Gogineni will hold the position of interim senator for just under two months. During that time, Gogineni said she hopes to focus on “creating resources for first-year students relating to safe drinking and sexual consent, consolidating announcements from clubs” as well as “figuring out how to increase lighting on and around campus.”

Following her time on Senate, Gogineni said she plans to join an ASUCD commission. Additionally, for the rest of her first quarter at UC Davis, Gogineni said she looks forward to becoming a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and joining clubs on campus.

Written by: Ally Russell — campus@theaggie.org