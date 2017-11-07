Police Logs

Where are the keys?

Oct. 18

“Motion detection light on side yard just went off… reporting party thinks he heard side gate open.”

“Seven vehicles currently parked in no parking area on street from 0200 – 0600 hours and requested vehicles be cited.”

“Female heard shouting ‘Get out of here, leave me alone’ and reporting party hears what sounds like slamming noises.”

Oct. 19

“Elderly woman rode bike to this location and locked a bike lock to her bike and lost the key –– requested assistance with getting the bike and herself home. Advised bike is not locked to a rack or anything.”

“Male subject caught twice today sitting in backyard of residence.”

Oct. 20

“Male transient camped out in the middle of the bike tunnel. Reporting party was cycling and had to swerve to miss him.”

“Occurred past five minutes –– porta potty tipped over in driveway.”

Oct. 22

“For advice –– 17-year-old son is making charges on her credit card without her knowledge/permission.”

Oct. 24

“Heard footsteps in the side yard, also saw a light.”