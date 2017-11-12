Justice League Advanced Screening

Free blockbuster movie screening for UC Davis community

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, ASUCD Entertainment Council will host an advanced screening of the much-anticipated film “Justice League.” The advanced screening will take place in downtown Davis at the Varsity Theatre.

The film, which has generated interest with a star-studded cast that includes Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, is sure to please. Packing action, comic book superheroes and romance, Justice League will give its audiences an exhilarating ride.

As Entertainment Council’s first advanced screening event of the school year, the event has been met with great excitement.

“[Entertainment Council] is basically meant for the students to have fun,” said Entertainment Council director Liz O’Neill, a third-year economics and psychology major. “We create events to have fun, so if this is what students want then we try to bring it.”

Despite that sentiment, O’Neill’s ability to create these advanced screening events has been greatly reduced by the removal of Entertainment Council’s cinema budget two years ago.

“We don’t have a cinema budget anymore,” O’Neill said. “That’s why [screenings] aren’t a consistent thing […] someone reached out to us versus us going out to a studio.”

While the timing of the events may be out of their control, O’Neill and her staff remain hopeful that many more screenings will occur this school year. In order to improve that chance, Entertainment Council is working to make sure this event is a sold out success.

“Our first step was blasting it out on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,” said Entertainment Council promotions director Maddy Means, a third-year forensic chemistry major. “We are also going to be promoting it in our newsletter; we have fliers that the movie company sent us, so we post those around campus. We might even be giving away some posters in some sort of raffle or contest.”

The venue, the Varsity Theatre, hopes for similar success, seeing the screening as an opportunity to give back to the community.

“It’s something we really like to do. We like to keep that connection with UCD,” said head manager Whitney Martinez. “We really enjoy working alongside campus and bringing exciting things to Davis for the students.”

And since the pre-screening is free, the event is expected to be sold out, creating a lively viewing atmosphere.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we filled up the entire auditorium,” Martinez said. “We seat about 260, so I’m expecting to have about 260 people show up on Tuesday.”

The advanced screening of Justice League will take place at 9 p.m. on Nov. 14. Arrive with an appetite for delicious movie theater snacks and DC Comics superhero movie action.

Written by: Rowan O’Connell-Gates — arts@theaggie.org