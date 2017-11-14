Police Logs

Who left the cars out?

Oct. 25

“Signs posted two days ago regarding no parking, three vehicles in violation.”

“Vehicle taken within last two hours — spare key left in the vehicle.”

“Male dressed in clown costume knocking on doors stating he was coming to get people.”

Oct. 26

“Vehicle partially blocking rear exit at dumpster area.”

Oct. 27

“Approximately three subjects talking in the backyard and vomiting.”

“Child yelling ‘911,’ then got on line and said he didn’t want 911 and not to come out.”

Oct. 29

“Vehicle windows smashed, nothing taken.”

“Upstairs neighbor, loud banging and screaming.”

Oct. 30

“Stoplights malfunctioning. Reporting party advised the lights would be red and green at the same time.”

“Possible theft from unlocked vehicle in which an unopened case of Dove soap was left behind — requested pickup of property.”