Police Logs

Turkey down

Oct. 31

“Male transient throwing items and pouring unknown substance on vehicles in the plot.”

Nov. 1

“Unitrans bus sideswiped unoccupied parked vehicle at bus stop.”

Nov. 2

“Reporting party advised a dog walker just brought in 10 dogs into the park and park rules state no more than 3 dogs per person — reporting party requested they be advised as the dogs are going crazy and not being controlled.”

“Reporting party’s bike tire was stolen. Routinely brings in truckloads of bikes and bike parts to his yard which he thinks may be stolen.”

“Neighbor installed noise-making device along the fenceline or by the driveway.”

Nov. 4

“Reporting party witnessed a female trying to break up a party and watched a subject slap the phone out of her hand. Reporting party has since walked away. Female is still inside.”

“Turkeys in the roadway. Per reporting party, one may have been injured by a vehicle.”

“3 to 4 credit cards and cell phone in storm drain at rear of property.”

Nov. 6

“Fare evader refusing to get off the train — yelling at the staff and escalating.”

“Reporting party’s son on the roof and refusing to come down, attempting to ascertain what he’s doing on the roof.”