Body found in University Lodge

Hazmat situation in downtown Davis

On Nov. 21, local firefighters and police officers blocked off and evacuated the west side of the University Lodge at First and B streets. The evacuation came as a result of a strange smell emanating from one of the rooms after an employee placed a call to the police department at approximately 1 p.m. Firefighters initially determined the strange smell was the result of some gaseous substance released in the lodge, and police evacuated and vented the rooms of the lodge prior to entering. When the police entered the room, they discovered a deceased adult male.

“We’re currently investigating this further as a suspected suicide,” said Lieutenant Paul Doroshov, a spokesman for the Davis Police Department. “Right now it’s a bit complicated with the collection of evidence and the cleanup. But, for public safety, right now the deceased suspect is the only person involved in the investigation. We don’t believe anyone else is involved.”

According to Sacramento CBS, hotel management said the deceased suspect checked into the room on Monday and was supposed to check out before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The gaseous substance is still under investigation, but the evacuation order has been lifted and the Best Western University Lodge is open again, according to Fox 40. Police stressed that there is no reason to fear damage to the area and that it was likely an isolated incident.

Written by: Ahash Francis — city@theaggie.org