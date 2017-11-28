Police Logs

Yes, dogs bark

Nov. 8

“Occurred overnight — window smashed, nothing taken.”

“White newer model van with black rims parked for 30 minutes, vehicle not running, subject sitting in the driver seat.”

Nov. 9

“Subject trying the lock. Possible intoxicated person.”

“Unknown knocked on the front door three times, reporting party not expecting anyone, checked front and no one there, requested drive by only.”

“Open line from elevator phone with nothing heard.”

“Complaint of subjects singing in the area.”

Nov. 10

“Subject tried lock on front door. Then began hitting the front door. Currently outside apartment.”

Nov. 11

“Male subject in the middle [of] street with a bat.”

“White grocery bag containing approximately 100 syringes left in the middle of sidewalk.”

Nov. 13

“Dog barking heard in the neighborhood.”