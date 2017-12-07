Final-ly, more study spaces

New 24-hour rooms available in library

Opening more study spaces — and keeping them open for longer hours — has been a long-standing request of the UC Davis student body. Students are all too familiar with the often fruitless search for a table in Shields Library, and, with the increased traffic brought on by finals week, the quest for a study space becomes seemingly impossible. So it was a relief for many when a recent UC Davis Student Life email announced the opening of additional 24-hour study spaces in Shields.

The Dec. 5 email announced that the Sally Porter, Main Reading and Nelle Branch rooms would be open for 24-hour studying between Sunday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 13. As with the already-existent 24-hour study room, a student ID is required for entry and a library guard will patrol the area. The CoHo will be selling coffee, tea and snacks in the library from 5 to 10 p.m. from Dec. 8 to 10, and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Dec. 11 to 14.

These late-night study spaces are now open thanks in large part to the work of former ASUCD Senator Simran Grewal, a fourth-year neurobiology, physiology and behavior major as well as the adopted senator for The California Aggie this Fall Quarter. The achievement was a timely accomplishment for Grewal as she concluded her term as senator on Thursday, Dec. 7. The Editorial Board applauds Grewal for actively improving student needs during her time as senator.

Although these new study spaces are a notable achievement in meeting student demands, the rate with which these demands are met doesn’t match the rate of increasing student admissions. The Editorial Board encourages the university — and senators like Grewal — to push for improving campus resources like sufficient study spaces and designs that accommodate for basic needs like drinking fountains, restrooms and electrical outlets.

Nonetheless, the university accommodates finals week needs in other ways. In addition to half-priced coffee at the CoHo, the Mondavi Center will open its doors as a study space on Monday Dec. 11, from 12 to 8 p.m. with free coffee and snacks. It will remain open as a study space Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Various other campus locations remain available to students during finals week — some with extended hours — including the Activities and Recreation Center, the CoHo, the Memorial Union and the Student Community Center.

The Editorial Board encourages students to take advantage of these study spaces and demonstrate to university leaders that such resources are requisite of a world-renowned university like UC Davis. Finals week may involve excessive stress and a lack of sleep — but that doesn’t mean it should also lack study spaces.

Written By: The Editorial Board