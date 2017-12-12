Police Logs

Something wicked this way comes

Nov. 23

“Powerwashing from the shopping center — requested they be advised to start later.”

“Male subject inside store for past two hours, has been following customers as they leave.”

Nov. 24

“Group of teens playing near the fig trees and playground.”

“Sounds of female yelling.”

“Unknown subjects just broke open a whole unit of mailboxes and are now dragging it towards Wake Forest.”

Nov. 25

“Reporting party advised his wife was scammed out of $460 from someone offering to repair damage to her vehicle.”

“Open line — sounds like it’s in a pocket — no signs of distress.”

“Reporting party advised she received threatening text message from unknown subject at 0705 hours ‘you’re next.’”

Nov. 26

“Reporting party was moving items out of residence when threatened reporting party received text today saying he would set the apartment complex on fire.”

Nov. 28

“Dumped ATM machines behind business, negative surveillance.”

“Employee bought $10,000 in parts and paid with a check that bounced.”