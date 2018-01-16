Police Logs

‘Tis the season of taking

Dec. 24

“Smoke from above location is entering yard that reporting party is currently at, causing her discomfort.”

“Reporting party’s mother hit her and not letting her leave the house. Mother knows police department has been called.”

Dec. 25

“Approximately 5 subjects in front of a white SUV in the parking lot talking loudly and using sparklers.”

“Vehicle taken overnight from residence.”

“Barricades for construction in the area have been removed and drivers are going through restricted areas.”

Dec. 26

“Occurred on 12/17 reporting party wallet was taken from business and credit cards were charged. ID theft packet complete.”

“Ongoing problem with neighbor blowing chicken waste with industrial fans into reporting party’s yard.

Dec. 27

“Reporting party advised her son’s bike was stolen on Christmas night.”

Dec. 29

“Two hour parking sign fell down across sidewalk.”

Dec. 30

“Possible illegal campfire.”

Jan. 1

“Loud explosion sound in the area of the park. Possibly a transformer.”