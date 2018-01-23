Police Logs

What are the odds?
Jan. 3
“Davis Food Co-op card lost at Safeway.”
“On the far north side in alley behind businesses, male inside enclosed fence area dancing on possible electrical box.”
Jan. 4
“Reporting party had someone coming to her residence yesterday selling magazines.”
“Gas-operated vehicle parked in electric charging spot.”
“Reporting party lost wallet somewhere in Davis.”
Jan. 5
“Reporting party was turning into the alley and hit the fire hydrant after being cut off by another vehicle. No injuries and no damage to the fire hydrant.”
Jan. 6
“Female talking loudly. Reporting party thought the subject may be having mental health issues.”
“Unknown subject deliberately dumped raw food all over the reporting party’s childrens’ bicycles.”
Jan. 7
“Subjects threw a pumpkin in the pool.”