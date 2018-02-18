Rachael McKinney appointed new CEO of Sutter Davis Hospital

New leadership, health care experience at Sutter Davis

Sutter Davis Hospital recently announced a new CEO, Rachael McKinney, who assumed the position on Nov. 27. McKinney replaced Jennifer Maher, who was the CEO of Sutter Davis since 2014 and was recently named CEO at Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

McKinney is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has had experience in both leadership and healthcare. She was the chief operating officer for VEP Healthcare and served as the regional executive for neurosciences at Sutter Health’s Sacramento Sierra Region leadership team for four years. During her time there, she was involved in the design and implementation of construction projects as well as raising philanthropic donations to improve the care of the patients.

“I think anybody that comes into Sutter Davis Hospital is coming to a unique situation where they have a great, strong culture and a lot of great services that are offered to the community, so I think it’s going to be a positive change,” said Angela Borchert, the communications coordinator at Sutter Health Davis. “Jen Maher was a well-respected leader, and Rachael has stepped in and already has done a great job in the short time that she’s been there. I think it’s going to be seamless, and I think she’s going to fit right in.”

In 2013, Sutter Davis Hospital received the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s highest Presidential honor for “performance excellence through innovation, improvement and visionary leadership.”

“We are excited that Rachael has decided to return to Sutter Health to lead the highly engaged team at Sutter Davis Hospital,” said Grant Davies, the CEO of Sutter Health Valley Area Hospitals. “She will fit right in, and we have all the confidence that Sutter Davis will continue to be the high-achieving hospital that it is under her leadership.”

McKinney’s experience also extends to her contributions to the Sacramento area, where she currently resides, as she has been involved in and led community and professional organizations. Her educational background includes a bachelor’s degree from Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota.

“McKinney is a dedicated leader who has a strong understanding of the healthcare market,” said Sutter Davis Hospital in a press release. “She is a champion of community based health care and devoted to delivering care at the highest level.”

Written By: Hadya Amin — city@theaggie.org