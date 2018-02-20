Krustaceans for Kids Crab Feed held on March 24

Yolo Crisis Nursery holds annual fundraiser to benefit families in need

The Yolo Crisis Nursery is holding its annual “Krustaceans for Kids” Crab Feed on March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Woodland Community and Senior Center. The annual crab feed is the largest fundraiser the nursery holds, and members of the Friends of the Yolo Crisis Nursery, the Nursery’s volunteer group, have been working to make this year’s crab feed successful and entertaining for all who choose to attend.

“The money will go towards helping families in need, during times of crisis,” said Heather Sleuter, the executive director of the Yolo Crisis Nursery. “That’s what we do here, we focus on preserving families, providing a safe, nurturing environment for kids to grow and parents to succeed. All our services are for families and childcare — for the children and the parents.”

The Yolo Crisis Nursery is a nonprofit organization that offers aid and services to children up to the age of five and families going through a crisis. The main goal of the Nursery is to provide a safe environment for children in need and help support parents during times of crisis while they work to preserve their families.

“The Crab Feed started because […] we needed to create a fundraiser to earn some money to keep the nursery going, even to just keep the lights on,” said Nancy Storm, a board member for the Yolo Crisis Nursery. “Now this is our sixth year […] It is really an incredibly fun event with great energy and enthusiasm, and not only for the cause but for the social aspect, the festivities.”

The Crab Feed’s menu features all-you-can-eat crab with butter and cocktail sauce; pasta with red sauce, salad and bread as well as a no-host bar serving beer and wine to guests. A dessert auction will follow, and after their meal guests will be able to bid on sweets and confections. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle with various prizes to bid on and win, all to raise money for the nursery.

“Fresh crab is just part of the deal here,” said John Denton, a board member for the Yolo Crisis Nursery. “In addition to good food and drink, it’s a great place to see old friends and make new ones, while at the same time supporting the work of Yolo Crisis Nursery. My wife and I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

Tickets for the Crab Feed are being sold on the Nursery’s website for $50, but additional donations are welcome and encouraged. The event is typically attended by approximately 520 donors and benefactors, with tickets selling out every year. Storm also stated that the Crisis Nursery was reaching out to student organizations for volunteers to set up, serve and clean for the event. Students interested in volunteering can contact Storm for more information.

Written by: Ahash Francis — city@theaggie.org