Day trips that won’t break the bank

Taking advantage of the great outdoors

Its central location is one of Davis’ best perks. Davis is 20 minutes from Sacramento, an hour and a half from San Francisco and 40 minutes from Napa — all of which are great places to take a day trip. The spring time in Norcal is best utilized by taking advantage of the outdoors, so here’s a list of a few lesser known places that won’t run your wallet dry.

Putah Creek

Part of Putah Creek runs through Davis as part of the arboretum, and also goes up to Lake Berryessa in Solano County. A great way to take advantage of this creek is to drive up through Winters where the creek has openings for people to jump in. Many people will be found floating along the river in tubes, enjoying the sunshine and laziness of the stream.

Berryessa Brewing Company

About 25 minutes west of Davis in the city of Winters, this brewery can be found filled with plenty of beer, food and music. Open Thursday through Sunday, it is a great escape from Davis. There are different food trucks each day and usually a live band starting in the afternoon. They also have giant jenga and plenty of seating and room for large groups. All ages are welcome but if you want to drink, you better be 21 and up!

Winters

This small town right outside of Davis has a quaint downtown — even smaller than Davis’, but with just as much character. Here you can find Putah Creek Cafe, which is great for brunch followed by an afternoon spent exploring Main Street.

Napa

Only 40 minutes away from Davis, Napa is the home of all things wine. It’s a great place to go wine tasting for the day or even to just explore the downtown area. They not only have amazing wineries, but also world class food. If you’re feeling adventurous, keep going North and stop in all the little towns that make up Napa County like St. Helena and Calistoga.

Lake Berryessa

Despite being home to one of the famous Zodiac killer’s murder spots, Lake Berryessa is full of pleasant surprises. This is one of the most common hikes Davis students partake in. It is the four mile loop around the lake with some of the most breathtaking views. (Some advice: go early in the morning before it gets hot, or pick a day on the cooler side because it’s a long hike). The whole thing is about a 40 minute drive, it but is well worth it. And while you’re there, make sure to check out the glory hole up Highway 128.

Written by: CaraJoy Kleinrock — arts@theaggie.org