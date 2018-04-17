Santa Clarita Diet: Spoiler Alert

A fresh new season brings undead drama to Netflix

This article contains major spoilers for the Netflix show “Santa Clarita Diet.”

The second season of the Netflix original series “Santa Clarita Diet,” was released on March 23. Last season, the less-than-normal suburban realtors had several juicy conflicts resolved, but this season, some new ones arise — not from the grave. We don’t do cliches here.

The season starts by concluding the cliffhanger that left Joel trapped in an asylum after he was frantically searching for low demand but high-value Serbian vomit. Thanks to Dr. Cora Wolf, Sheila won’t deteriorate any more than she already has — if only they could sell that cure over the counter.

Gary West (played by Nathan Fillion) returns as an unexpected counselor. He does this well because he can’t walk away or show any nonverbal cues. And this, of course, is because he’s literally a severed head. He was unknowingly “undead” all of last season, and therefore in this season, he became what he always wanted to be: a nice guy.

The acting quality of the show took a different turn this season. Sheila’s ability to fetishize death never fails to perplex me, but it somehow works. The cheesy one-liners throughout the show have become more seasoned and the punchlines hit harder.

The kids finally kiss. That sounds odd, but Abby (played by Liv Hewson) and Eric (played by Skyler Gisondo) take odd to a whole new level. This was a love interest that was brewing from the start; Eric’s self-deprecating attitude wasn’t strong enough to keep them apart.

The source of the virus is revealed this season: red clams, which look nothing like typical clams, are the source of Sheila’s desire for human flesh. The source doesn’t really make sense, but the show doesn’t make sense in most aspects, and that’s what I love about it.

The fate of humanity is essentially on their shoulders, but no pressure — at least for Sheila, because she feels no pain.

Anne (played by Natalie Morales) follows the trail of assorted body parts that leads back to Sheila (played by the amazing Drew Barrymore) and Joel (played by Timothy Olyphant, not to be confused with his doppleganger, Josh Duhamel). Luckily, Anne is a devout Christian who mistakenly interprets an explosion as a sign from God (which is actually an explosion courtesy of Eric). This is where we are left to wonder what happens next.

Netflix’s binge-worthy “Santa Clarita Diet” is ready to stream at your leisure.

Written by: Josh Madrid — arts@theaggie.org