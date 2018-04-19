UC Davis sports to catch on Picnic Day

With crowds of people expected to attend Picnic Day, UC Davis sports rev up for the weekend

With the 104th Picnic Day celebration at UC Davis this year on April 21, and over 200 events taking place throughout campus, Aggie sports teams are getting ready to play and showcase their skills to the many people who plan to show up.

Here is the list of sports taking place on Picnic Day:

10 a.m., Women’s tennis vs Sacramento State at the Marya Welch Tennis Center

12 p.m., Women’s water polo vs Cal Berkeley at Schaal Aquatics Center

1 p.m., Softball vs UC Riverside at La Rue Field

1:30 p.m., Men’s tennis vs UC Riverside at Marya Welch Tennis Center

2 p.m., Baseball vs UC Santa Barbara at Dobbins Baseball Complex

3 p.m., Softball vs UC Riverside at La Rue Field

5 p.m., Women’s lacrosse vs Fresno State at Aggie Stadium

