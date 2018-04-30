Picnic Day and beyond

Here’s how UC Davis can continue the fun for the rest of Spring Quarter
Recurring Weekly Events:
Mondays:
What: deVere’s Irish Pub Quiz
When: Every Monday at 7 p.m.
Where: deVere’s Irish Pub
Description: Grab a group of up to six and make sure to get there early to snatch a table.
Category: All ages
Tuesdays:
What: Trivia Night at Sophia’s Thai Kitchen
When: Every Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Sophia’s Thai Kitchen
Description: Bring a team of three to six and test your knowledge to win some cool boozy prizes.
Category: 21+
What: Dollar Scoop at Baskin Robbins
When: Every Tuesday 6 p.m. to close
Where: Baskin Robbins
Description: I scream, you scream, we all scream for $1 ice cream! Expect long lines
Category: All Ages
What: $6.50 Movie Tuesday
When: Every Tuesday all day
Where: Regal Cinemas Davis Stadium 5 and Regal Cinemas Davis Holiday 6
Description: $6.50 movies all day!
Category: All ages
What: $8.50 Movie Tuesday
When: Every Tuesday all day
Where: Varsity Theater
Description: “Movies are shown all day for $8.50.”
Category: All ages
Wednesdays:
What: Trivia Night at UoB
When: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Where: University of Beer
Description: Think you know your Facts? Bring a team, enjoy drink specials, and come take ‘the exam’.
Category: All ages
What: Picnic In The Park
When: Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Central Park
Description: Bring your friends and a blanket and enjoy the farmers market, food vendors and live music performances.
Category: All ages, free
Thursdays:
What: Salsa Night
When: Every Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Davis Graduate
Description: Learn to Salsa and dance the night away.
Category: All ages
What: Trivia Night at Woodstock’s
When: Every Thursday from 9 to 11 p.m.
Where: Woodstock Pizza
Description: Grab a team of three to six and head to Woodstock’s for a good time.
Category: All ages
Fridays:
What: Birdstrike Theatre
When: Every other Friday from 8 to 9 p.m.
Where: Kleiber Hall
Description: Birdstrike Theatre, the UC Davis comedy improv team, performs every other Friday for around a dollar. Come early to grab a seat because they fill up quick!
Category: All ages
Saturdays:
What: Davis Farmers Market
When: Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Central Park
Description: The beloved Davis Farmers Market is one of the most popular markets in the region — come find out why.
Category: All ages, free
What: Local Live Music at Woodstock’s
When: Every Saturday at 10 p.m.
Where: Woodstock’s Pizza
Description: Come hear the talented musical members of the Davis community every Saturday.
Category: All ages, free
Sundays:
What: Food Not Bombs
When: Every Sunday at 1 p.m.
Where: Central Park
Description: Free vegetarian food for all who believe that eating nutritious food is a right, not a privilege.
Category: All ages, free
APRIL:
What: Sonic Sessions
When: April 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Manetti Shrem Museum of Art
Description: Come listen to a group of talented DJs from the Bay Area and San Diego: Yugi Boi, Technick and Bred, and enjoy a slice of free Woodstock’s Pizza. Hosted by Manetti Shrem and ASUCD.
Category: On campus, free
What: Ideathon
When: April 28 (no time posted)
Where: ARC Ballroom
Description: Come experience the latest technology: VR, AR, 3D printing, drones and more. Full of great ideas? Enter the idea contest to win prizes and learn from experts how to implement and develop them.
Category: On campus, free
What: Guys and Dolls
When: April 20 to May 13
Fridays at 8 p.m. (April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11); Saturdays at 8 p.m. (April 21, April 28, May 5, May 12); Sundays at 2 p.m. (April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13)
Where: Davis Musical Theatre Co, 607 Pena Drive
Category: Art
What: “Gutenberg! The Musical!” at Sudwerk Brewery
When: April 26th – Sudwerk Brewing – 7 p.m.
April 27th – Sudwerk Brewing – 8 p.m.
April 28th – Root of Happiness – 8 p.m. (FREE!)
April 29th – Sudwerk Brewing – 7 p.m.
May 3rd – Watermelon Music – 7 p.m.
May 4th – Watermelon Music – 8 p.m.
May 5th – Watermelon Music – 8 p.m.
May 6th – Super Owl Brewing – 8 p.m.
May 13th – The Pence Gallery – 7 p.m.
Description: Presented by Bike City Theatre Company. Students/Seniors: $10; GA: $15. Tickets available at: http://www.bikecitytheatre.org/
Category: Arts
What: Star Wars Day at Sacramento Zoo
When: April 28 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: The Sacramento Zoo
Description: Enjoy a day at the zoo in a galaxy far far away. Dress up and wander the Star Wars-themed park filled with activities and surprises. Special tickets required, see saczoo.org for more details.
Category: All ages
What: Plant Sale
When: April 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Arboretum
Description: Meet your fellow green thumbs at the UC Davis Arboretum Teaching Nursery. Want to get a discount? The Plant Clearance Sale will be on May 12, but hurry — they go fast.
Category: All ages, on campus
What: Stride for Aggie Pride 5K
When: April 29 at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Quad
Description: Run with your fellow Ags to promote a healthy lifestyle, physically and mentally. $20; all proceeds go to ASUCD Award Endowment and We Are Aggie Pride.
Category: All ages, on campus
What: Classic Film Festival
When: April 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Odd Fellows Hall, 415 Second Street
Description: Free showing of 3 episodes of “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”.
Category: All ages, free
MAY:
What: Createathon
When: May 4-5 (no time posted)
Where: Kemper Hall
Description: Hosted by the College of Engineering, channel your inner entrepreneur, form a team, and develop the technology of the future. Judged by mentors and experts in the field, compete for a grand cash prize of $1000 and a chance to move on to the finals: Sharkathon to pitch your winning idea to possible investors. To sign up and find out more visit: http://creatorchallenge.io
Category: On campus, free
What: Khalid
When: May 7 @ 8 p.m.
Where: UC Davis ARC Pavilion
Description: Khalid visits UC Davis on his Roxy Tour
Category: Music, On campus
What: An Evening with David Sedaris
When: May 9 from 8 to 10 p.m.
Where: Mondavi Center
Description: Reading and signing from his new book: “Theft By Finding: Diaries”
Category: Arts, On Campus
What: Dixon May Fair
When: May 10 to 13; Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday 12 to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 12 to 10 p.m.
Where: 655 South First Street
Description: 143rd Annual Dixon May Fair features rides, activities, food; including a bronc and bull ride, truck and tractor pull, and demolition derby. Tickets available for pre-sale until May 9 ($8), or at the gate ($12). For more information visit: http://dixonmayfair.com
Category: All ages
What: Whole Earth Festival
When: May 11 to 13; Friday 12 to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: UC Davis Quad
Description: The 49th annual Whole Earth Festival is a student-run arts event featuring various vendors on the UC Davis Quad. Bring your mom this Mother’s Day weekend!
Category: Arts, free, on campus
What: Second Friday Art About the Arboretum
When: May 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Arboretum
Description: A special edition of the city’s monthly self-guided artwalk: the ArtAbout, for the 10th annual National Public Gardens Day. There will be a display of UC Davis’s advanced sculpture students’ work and music by Greek Beats, The Spokes and more!
Category: All ages, on campus
What: Celebrate Davis Day
When: May 17 at 4:30 p.m.
Where: Community Park
Description: Celebrate the city of Davis with food, beer, wine and fun for all ages. Ending with a bang at 9pm with fireworks, this is an event you don’t want to miss!
Category: All ages
What: Therapy Fluffies
When: May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30pm
Where: Shields Library Courtyard
Description: College is ruff — come get some puppy love on campus in between classes courtesy of Student Health and Counseling Services.
Category: On campus
What: Davis Pride Festival and Run For Equality
When: May 20 at 8 a.m.
Where: Central Park
Description: Run with pride in the morning (1K, 5K or 10K) and then join the LGBTQ community and enjoy an all-inclusive free festival afterwards. For sign-up information visit: http://mwqdesign.com/davispride/
Category: All ages
