Picnic Day and beyond

Here’s how UC Davis can continue the fun for the rest of Spring Quarter

Recurring Weekly Events:

Mondays:

What: deVere’s Irish Pub Quiz

When: Every Monday at 7 p.m.

Where: deVere’s Irish Pub

Description: Grab a group of up to six and make sure to get there early to snatch a table.

Category: All ages

Tuesdays:

What: Trivia Night at Sophia’s Thai Kitchen

When: Every Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Sophia’s Thai Kitchen

Description: Bring a team of three to six and test your knowledge to win some cool boozy prizes.

Category: 21+

What: Dollar Scoop at Baskin Robbins

When: Every Tuesday 6 p.m. to close

Where: Baskin Robbins

Description: I scream, you scream, we all scream for $1 ice cream! Expect long lines

Category: All Ages

What: $6.50 Movie Tuesday

When: Every Tuesday all day

Where: Regal Cinemas Davis Stadium 5 and Regal Cinemas Davis Holiday 6

Description: $6.50 movies all day!

Category: All ages

What: $8.50 Movie Tuesday

When: Every Tuesday all day

Where: Varsity Theater

Description: “Movies are shown all day for $8.50.”

Category: All ages

Wednesdays:

What: Trivia Night at UoB

When: Every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: University of Beer

Description: Think you know your Facts? Bring a team, enjoy drink specials, and come take ‘the exam’.

Category: All ages

What: Picnic In The Park

When: Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Central Park

Description: Bring your friends and a blanket and enjoy the farmers market, food vendors and live music performances.

Category: All ages, free

Thursdays:

What: Salsa Night

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Davis Graduate

Description: Learn to Salsa and dance the night away.

Category: All ages

What: Trivia Night at Woodstock’s

When: Every Thursday from 9 to 11 p.m.

Where: Woodstock Pizza

Description: Grab a team of three to six and head to Woodstock’s for a good time.

Category: All ages

Fridays:

What: Birdstrike Theatre

When: Every other Friday from 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Kleiber Hall

Description: Birdstrike Theatre, the UC Davis comedy improv team, performs every other Friday for around a dollar. Come early to grab a seat because they fill up quick!

Category: All ages

Saturdays:

What: Davis Farmers Market

When: Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Central Park

Description: The beloved Davis Farmers Market is one of the most popular markets in the region — come find out why.

Category: All ages, free

What: Local Live Music at Woodstock’s

When: Every Saturday at 10 p.m.

Where: Woodstock’s Pizza

Description: Come hear the talented musical members of the Davis community every Saturday.

Category: All ages, free

Sundays:

What: Food Not Bombs

When: Every Sunday at 1 p.m.

Where: Central Park

Description: Free vegetarian food for all who believe that eating nutritious food is a right, not a privilege.

Category: All ages, free

APRIL:

What: Sonic Sessions

When: April 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Manetti Shrem Museum of Art

Description: Come listen to a group of talented DJs from the Bay Area and San Diego: Yugi Boi, Technick and Bred, and enjoy a slice of free Woodstock’s Pizza. Hosted by Manetti Shrem and ASUCD.

Category: On campus, free

What: Ideathon

When: April 28 (no time posted)

Where: ARC Ballroom

Description: Come experience the latest technology: VR, AR, 3D printing, drones and more. Full of great ideas? Enter the idea contest to win prizes and learn from experts how to implement and develop them.

Category: On campus, free

What: Guys and Dolls

When: April 20 to May 13

Fridays at 8 p.m. (April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11); Saturdays at 8 p.m. (April 21, April 28, May 5, May 12); Sundays at 2 p.m. (April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13)

Where: Davis Musical Theatre Co, 607 Pena Drive

Category: Art

What: “Gutenberg! The Musical!” at Sudwerk Brewery

When: April 26th – Sudwerk Brewing – 7 p.m.

April 27th – Sudwerk Brewing – 8 p.m.

April 28th – Root of Happiness – 8 p.m. (FREE!)

April 29th – Sudwerk Brewing – 7 p.m.

May 3rd – Watermelon Music – 7 p.m.

May 4th – Watermelon Music – 8 p.m.

May 5th – Watermelon Music – 8 p.m.

May 6th – Super Owl Brewing – 8 p.m.

May 13th – The Pence Gallery – 7 p.m.

Description: Presented by Bike City Theatre Company. Students/Seniors: $10; GA: $15. Tickets available at: http://www.bikecitytheatre.org/

Category: Arts

What: Star Wars Day at Sacramento Zoo

When: April 28 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The Sacramento Zoo

Description: Enjoy a day at the zoo in a galaxy far far away. Dress up and wander the Star Wars-themed park filled with activities and surprises. Special tickets required, see saczoo.org for more details.

Category: All ages

What: Plant Sale

When: April 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Arboretum

Description: Meet your fellow green thumbs at the UC Davis Arboretum Teaching Nursery. Want to get a discount? The Plant Clearance Sale will be on May 12, but hurry — they go fast.

Category: All ages, on campus

What: Stride for Aggie Pride 5K

When: April 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Quad

Description: Run with your fellow Ags to promote a healthy lifestyle, physically and mentally. $20; all proceeds go to ASUCD Award Endowment and We Are Aggie Pride.

Category: All ages, on campus

What: Classic Film Festival

When: April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Odd Fellows Hall, 415 Second Street

Description: Free showing of 3 episodes of “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”.

Category: All ages, free

MAY:

What: Createathon

When: May 4-5 (no time posted)

Where: Kemper Hall

Description: Hosted by the College of Engineering, channel your inner entrepreneur, form a team, and develop the technology of the future. Judged by mentors and experts in the field, compete for a grand cash prize of $1000 and a chance to move on to the finals: Sharkathon to pitch your winning idea to possible investors. To sign up and find out more visit: http://creatorchallenge.io

Category: On campus, free

What: Khalid

When: May 7 @ 8 p.m.

Where: UC Davis ARC Pavilion

Description: Khalid visits UC Davis on his Roxy Tour

Category: Music, On campus

What: An Evening with David Sedaris

When: May 9 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Mondavi Center

Description: Reading and signing from his new book: “Theft By Finding: Diaries”

Category: Arts, On Campus

What: Dixon May Fair

When: May 10 to 13; Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday 12 to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 12 to 10 p.m.

Where: 655 South First Street

Description: 143rd Annual Dixon May Fair features rides, activities, food; including a bronc and bull ride, truck and tractor pull, and demolition derby. Tickets available for pre-sale until May 9 ($8), or at the gate ($12). For more information visit: http://dixonmayfair.com

Category: All ages

What: Whole Earth Festival

When: May 11 to 13; Friday 12 to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: UC Davis Quad

Description: The 49th annual Whole Earth Festival is a student-run arts event featuring various vendors on the UC Davis Quad. Bring your mom this Mother’s Day weekend!

Category: Arts, free, on campus

What: Second Friday Art About the Arboretum

When: May 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Arboretum

Description: A special edition of the city’s monthly self-guided artwalk: the ArtAbout, for the 10th annual National Public Gardens Day. There will be a display of UC Davis’s advanced sculpture students’ work and music by Greek Beats, The Spokes and more!

Category: All ages, on campus

What: Celebrate Davis Day

When: May 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Community Park

Description: Celebrate the city of Davis with food, beer, wine and fun for all ages. Ending with a bang at 9pm with fireworks, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

Category: All ages

What: Therapy Fluffies

When: May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30pm

Where: Shields Library Courtyard

Description: College is ruff — come get some puppy love on campus in between classes courtesy of Student Health and Counseling Services.

Category: On campus

What: Davis Pride Festival and Run For Equality

When: May 20 at 8 a.m.

Where: Central Park

Description: Run with pride in the morning (1K, 5K or 10K) and then join the LGBTQ community and enjoy an all-inclusive free festival afterwards. For sign-up information visit: http://mwqdesign.com/davispride/

Category: All ages

Written by: Grace Simmons — features@theaggie.org