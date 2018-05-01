From the California Chronicles

A forkful of omelette was in my mouth when my friend came storming in…

I didn’t know what was meant by that text. Was I successful in finding trouble? My highly dramatic self is always on edge because of the ambiguity of text-based communication, so I was at a standstill.

I looked over and saw Paul looking at his phone while lying on top of his bed. I ever so slightly twiddled my fingers, and he amazingly understood that I was trying to say hello, so he waved and said, “Hey.” I asked him how the family time was, and he immediately said, “Hated it.” I liked him even more at that point, but not in that way, although I do play for the same team.

The night before did get me wondering about how I was going to find a bull in cow town, but there were more pressing matters in front of me. I unplugged my phone (I managed to actually plug it in the night before) and turned onto my back. I replied to the text my friend had sent and waited for a response.

I checked out the dining commons that I was going to be eating at for the next nine months. If I had to say anything about it, I’d say it wasn’t bad. A forkful of omelette was in my mouth when my friend came storming in and sat down next to me. “Remember that guy from the party? The one you went up to and told that I was into him?” I nodded my head in agreement, curious to see where this was going. “Well, I’m seeing him this weekend,” she replied.

I congratulated myself for being so bold, but I was worried about what else I forgot from the night before. On the bright side, we had a date to plan.

Next week: Oh, men.

Written by: Terry Hudson — arts@theaggie.org

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by Terry Hudson are completely fictional and do not necessarily indicate the views and opinions held by The California Aggie. The story is fictionalized, as is Terry Hudson.