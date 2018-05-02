After injury, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor cancels law school speech

New commencement speaker will be California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye

Initial plans for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to speak at the UC Davis School of Law 2018 commencement have been cancelled. After a fall at her home, Sotomayor sustained a broken shoulder.

The cancellation was confirmed in a statement sent out to the King Hall community by law school Dean Kevin Johnson and obtained by The California Aggie.

“We learned late yesterday […] that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who suffered a broken shoulder earlier this week, will not be able to attend our 2018 commencement,” said the statement from Johnson. “She had hoped to participate even with the broken shoulder but her doctors advised her that the injury was worse than initially believed.”

The statement also wished Sotomayor “a speedy and full recovery” and hopes “she can visit UC Davis School of Law in the future.”

The new keynote speaker is Chief Justice of California Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye. According to a release from the UC Davis School of Law, Cantil-Sakauye is “a member of the UC Davis School of Law class of 1984” and she was “the first Filipina American and the second woman to serve as the state’s chief justice” when sworn into office in 2011.

“Since receiving both her undergraduate degree and J.D. from UC Davis, the Chief Justice has been a long-time supporter of the law school and campus,” the release stated. “Her sister is a graduate of UC Davis, her daughter is currently an undergraduate student at UC Davis, and her niece is graduating this year with the School of Law’s Class of 2018.”

Written by: Hannah Holzer — campus@theaggie.org