Mother’s Day Brunch Spots

Treat your mom to breakfast on her special day

Looking for the opportunity to treat the most important woman in your life this Mother’s Day weekend, but unsure of where to start? Look no further than the brunch scene of downtown Davis for a mid-morning meal that will ensure your matriarch feels loved and appreciated on her special day.

DeVere’s Irish Pub

On what’s sure to be a sunny spring morning, sip on a mimosa and soak up the “authentic Irish experience” at DeVere’s Irish Pub on E Street. Although DeVere’s may be better known around campus for its Thursday night moscow mule pitchers, the Irish pub’s weekend brunch certainly does not disappoint. With a varied assortment of tasty brunch cocktails, DeVere’s provides the perfect atmosphere to start off a mom’s day adventure.

The Mustard Seed

Known for being one of the higher quality restaurants in downtown Davis, The Mustard Seed is offering a Mother’s Day brunch menu from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 13. From brioche French toast to a smoked salmon carpaccio appetizer, The Mustard Seed’s Mother’s Day special event will provide a warm and cozy atmosphere that the whole family will certainly appreciate on Mother’s Day morning. Don’t forget to make a reservation, as seating may be limited on such a busy day.

Cafe Bernardo

If you’re looking for a classic breakfast experience, Cafe Bernardo is a downtown Davis staple located on the corner of 3rd and D streets. Snag a table situated on the outdoor patio to enjoy the warm weather while digging into a classic Bernardo benedict. Not only will mom be impressed with the food itself, but she’ll also be loving the cafe’s chic and modern vibe.

Delta of Venus

Yet another Davis classic, Delta of Venus is one of those places that embodies the culture of downtown so perfectly. Brightly decorated with a quirky feel, Delta of Venus is a brunch favorite among students because of its array of vegan options and inexpensive yet delicious food. However, it’s not unheard of for the line to go out the door, so prepare for somewhat of a wait beforehand.

Written by: Sydney Odman — arts@theaggie.org