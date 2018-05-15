Humor: Shrem Museum denies becoming haunted house

Surprise — it really is

The Manetti Shrem has recently been experimenting with live performance art. Its current exhibition features a completely empty museum, with a person in each corner and at each entrance waiting to scare people. The featured piece is displayed prominently at the lobby desk: a man named Boo Radley who hides under the desk, pops out and shouts “Radley!”

“I mean, yeah, this is a permanent display,” Marie Radley said, shakily. “That doesn’t mean he isn’t going to get creative and surprise you, you know. It’s his art; trust that he knows what he’s doing.”

Some patrons reported that, as they wandered around the space, they were scared by a slew of recognizable characters. A person with a fedora and knives tied to a glove reportedly came crawling around a corner. Many people said they saw a puppet on a tricycle rolling around the museum, giving them cryptic riddles. Some said they observed a child playing with a doll in the corner, but upon a second glance there was just a lone doll sitting there “watching them.” Others were delighted to see a smiling bundle of clowns during the exhibit. Free pairs of pants are being handed out to customers upon exiting, so be sure to stop by the new Shrem House of Horror!

Written by: Beck Nava — rnavamcclellan@ucdavis.edu

(This article is humor and/or satire, and its content is purely fictional. The story and the names of “sources” are fictionalized.)