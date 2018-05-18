Suspects identified in armed altercation at UC Davis

Assault with deadly weapon occurs outside Walter A. Buehler Alumni Center

On May 13, at around 1:30 a.m., UC Davis students and community members received a crime alert from the UC Davis Police Department regarding an assault with a deadly weapon on campus. The incident, which is described as a “physical altercation,” took place on May 12 at 11:46 p.m. in front of the Buehler Alumni Center.

“Suspects assaulted a victim and pointed a shotgun at victim(s),” the report stated. “Suspects fled the area after removing their long sleeve shirts and wore tank tops. Last seen in a late model, 2012-2017 red or burnt orange color Ford Mustang. Suspects were last seen westbound on Old Davis Road towards I-80.”

UCDPD has identified two suspects and arrested one. According to Andy Fell of UC Davis News and Media Relations, “the suspect had bailed out as of Monday afternoon and has a court date June 12. His name is Manwinder Jit Singh, age 20, of Sacramento. He is not a UC Davis student or employee.”

The report also stated that the “victim sustained facial injuries.”

Additional information about this incident or similar incidents should be given to UCDPD at 530-754-COPS (2677).

Written by: Hannah Holzer — campus@theaggie.org