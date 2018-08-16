Looking for a place to work on campus?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered

College is expensive — virtually all college students take this as a self-evident truth. To offset the high price of higher education, students often seek out jobs during their time in college. The California Aggie has compiled a comprehensive list of the various places that you can work at on campus (you can thank us later):

Student Housing and Dining Services

UC Davis Student Housing and Dining Services offers a variety jobs that students can undertake. If foodservice is your calling, then this is definitely the department to apply to. Student Housing and Dining Services employs hundreds of students across several dining locations, including but not limited to any of the three dining commons, Peet’s Coffee, the Gunrock and any of the Silo restaurants. Foodservice isn’t the only employment option offered by Student Housing and Dining Services. Students also have the option of applying to be a resident advisor following their freshman year. Student Housing and Dining employs dozens of resident advisors per year. Resident advisors get to work directly with students who are living in the dorms in what many say is a highly rewarding job.

Tour Guide

Do you love the UC Davis campus and want to show it off? Do you find joy in meeting and interacting with new people? Is walking backwards your niche? If you answered “yes” to any or all of these questions, then you should seriously consider applying to be a tour guide under UC Davis Undergraduate Admissions. Tour guides have the opportunity to meet folks from all walks of life and show them all the quirky and interesting things about UC Davis that makes it such an amazing school, and they get to do it all while walking backwards and speaking into a megaphone.

Tutor

If you are comfortable with a particular academic subject and would like to get paid for assisting other students in understanding the subject material better, working as a tutor might just be the perfect job for you. The UC Davis Student Academic Success Center employs over 200 student tutors every school-year. Tutors are trained with strategies and techniques that prepare them for the job. You can work with students one-on-one or in groups — the ultimate goal is to help students become more comfortable with the subject matter. Working as a tutor can also be great experience, especially if you are interested in pursuing a career in teaching or education in the future.

Peer Advisor

Peer advising is a great job for students who are knowledgeable and passionate about their major and who would like to help other students successfully navigate their way through that major. You can apply to be a peer advisor for your specific major or college, or you can even apply to be a first-year experience peer advisor. As a peer advisor, you will have the opportunity to share your knowledge and experiences with other students while giving them personal insights that could potentially impact their time here at UC Davis.

ASUCD Jobs

As a student-led organization that manages an $11.8 million dollar budget allocated among over 30 units, ASUCD employs over one thousand students in various job positions. Do you want to work in foodservice? Apply to work at the Coho or South Coho. Are you interested in working as a bus driver? Apply to work for Unitrans. Are you passionate about student affairs and would like to get more involved with student government? Apply to work under any of the ASUCD offices that best fit your interests. Of course, if you are interested in meeting unique individuals, getting hands-on journalism experience and bringing high-quality news to the UC Davis community and beyond, then look no further than The California Aggie.

For more information on the jobs opportunities offered on campus, visit Aggie Job Link.

Written by: Emily Nguyen — features@theaggie.org