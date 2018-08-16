Student Jobs on Campus

Employment opportunities available for students of every talent and passion

Between textbooks, tuition, housing and food, the expenses of the average college student stack up. Luckily, there are plenty of places to work all over campus for students with a variety of talents and interests

Starting at the Tercero Residence Halls, The California Aggie spoke to fourth-year managerial economics major Emily Eby, who works as a Residence Hall Advising Team peer advisor.

“We’re here for freshman to come pop in with questions, help them with scheduling, course planning and referring them to other areas of campus,” Eby said. “I know it’s really confusing, especially coming in as a first-year, but it’s really rewarding to clear things up for students and make sure they know they’re on the path to graduate.”

Eby aspires to become a teacher or professor in the future and she said that her job as a peer advisor was where she figured out that she really liked working with students.

Unitrans buses are constantly dropping off and picking up students in the Silo area. Many students find employment with Unitrans as drivers or in a variety of other positions, from payroll to marketing.

“We service the community as well as the students,” said fourth-year psychology and Spanish double major and Unitrans driver Daniela Gomez. “It’s great to see things outside of Davis. The passengers […] are really chill, and I like driving because it’s really calming when you know the routes.”

While many students know the Peter J. Shields Library as the go-to place to study, it also provides employment opportunities.

“Working at the library is a wonderful experience, mostly because you get to help a lot of people and it makes me happy to explore all the cool resources UC Davis has to offer,” said fourth-year English and history double major Macyn Kopecky, who works as an information desk attendant for the library research services. “It’s a very welcoming job, and without us a lot of students wouldn’t even know how to check out books.”

Kopecky recommends the job to anyone who is “a friendly and outgoing person.”

Additionally, students with an interest in computers and technology can work as Information and Education Technology Computer Room assistants in IET computer labs all over campus, from the Memorial Union to Olson Hall.

“I like that it relates well to my major and it’s very needed skills to have in the job market today,” said second-year computer science major Sammi Rowen. “We get to learn new softwares that help me in classes and in the future.”

By Clara Zhao — campus@theaggie.org