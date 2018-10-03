New, free subscriptions for UC Davis students

Students eligible for New York Times, Kanopy online content

Starting this academic year, UC Davis students are eligible for complimentary subscriptions to the New York Times and Kanopy, an on-demand video streaming service. These subscriptions were purchased by the UC Davis Library and are available on its website.

Like other databases and services provided by the University, this perk only requires a UC Davis email and UCD LoginID and Kerberos password.

The subscription to the New York Times includes limitless access to most of New York Times website’s content, as well as the New York Times in Education. Not included is the NYT Crossword Puzzle, the NYT Cooking app, and only a limited amount of articles from 1923-1980. UC Davis is now the second UC campus to purchase and provide the subscription to students and faculty, after UC Irvine.

The New York Times was previously available for UC Davis students through an aggregator and it was a text-only format with no images or graphs.

Robert Heyer-Gray, the Interim Head of the Collection Strategies Department, was motivated to purchase the full New York Times for students and faculty.

“Current events being what they are, with newspapers under attack, the press being under attack and the New York Times more broadly representing ‘America’s newspaper,’ I think, I thought it was the time to pull the trigger on this and I think was really important to do for everyone on campus,” Heyer-Gray said.

Access to the New York Times became available over the summer and students have already started creating accounts.

Lauren Hom, a third-year human development major, recently became aware of the Library’s new purchase and is excited to register online.

“[I think] it’s really cool,” Hom said. “I always see my [articles remaining] go down.”

It is important to note that if readers are already paying for a subscription, they have the option to switch to the paid-for option without losing any saved articles.

To sign up, visit AccessNYT.com while connected to the UC Davis network. If off-campus, students and faculty can still complete the process while connected to the Library’s VPN. Search for and click the listing for “University of California, Davis – Davis, CA.”

Click “Create Account” and complete the registration fields.

The other new service available to UC Davis students and faculty is Kanopy, which is a on-demand streaming video service that offers a range of documentaries, films and theatrical releases. As of right now, only documentaries are available through the UC Davis Library.

Like the New York Times, students and faculty have already begun utilizing the service, although this subscription is more geared toward professors and faculty for instructional purposes. The purchase of Kanopy will allow professors to move away from DVDs used for lectures and lessons, which is a more sustainable option and use of campus resources. The videos can be easily embedded into websites or lecture slides.

“The main reason we did it [is] we’ve always supported film in class and we’ve always bought DVDs,” Heyer-Grey explains. “Of course [now] computers don’t come with DVD drives and DVD is not a very stable media, so we’re constantly replacing [them]. Most of the [content] that was being asked for by faculty for course instruction were documentaries, so that’s why we [purchased] the documentary segment of Kanopy. They really had the right slice of what we were trying to offer.”

To access Kanopy’s collection, visit ucdavis.kanopy.com while connected to either the UC Davis network or Library’s VPN or search “Kanopy” in the Library’s Databases search option.

Both resources allow students to access content for academics and leisure.

Alexander Garber, a second-year undeclared life sciences major, said that he will use these resources for more than just one purpose.

“[I will use it for] class mostly, but maybe like one or two articles or videos that I hear about, that people are talking about and I want to learn more about it,” he said.

Written by: Liz Jacobson — arts@theaggie.org