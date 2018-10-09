New food and drink app Hooked comes to Davis

App offers deals, discounts at 50 Davis locations including Lazy Cow, KetMoree

A new food and drink app for college markets, called Hooked, went live in Davis on Sept. 17.

Tim Rothwell, a Hooked co-founder, said the app enables and incentivizes college students to discover new restaurants with exclusive deals and savings.

UC Davis is the 40th university to launch the app on its campus. In Davis, over 50 local restaurants have partnered with the app for the new school year, including Lazy Cow, T4, TOGO’s and KetMoree.

To use a Hooked deal, students tap the “Use Deal Now” feature while inside of a business to redeem a deal and then display the deal to the business.

“Hooked is one of a few services available that specializes in driving customers in to businesses’ doors during slow times, versus delivery or prepared meal services that enables customers to stay at home,” Rothwell said.

Starting the week of Sept. 24, the company began hosting over four weeks of exclusive free food events with different restaurants. These events offer a free single scoop of ice cream at Davis Creamery, a free pulled pork sandwich at Dickey’s BBQ Pit, a free personal pizza at Steve’s Pizza and a free coffee at Cloud Forest Cafe.

“All deals on Hooked are at least 20 percent off and you can find many 50 percent off and BOGO deals as well,” said Audrey Cheah, Hooked’s sales and marketing manager at UC Davis, in an email. “The app is open for anyone to use, but it was specifically created for the hungry and budget-conscious student.”

The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Hooked is also running an exclusive free trial for Davis local businesses from the months of September to December.

“I think [the app] will be very convenient since everyone is using their phone for everything nowadays,” said fourth-year managerial economics major Rannie Zeng. “I believe it will satisfy people’s needs and desire.”

Written by: Clara Zhao — campus@theaggie.org