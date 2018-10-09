Police Logs: He robbed for her, how sweet

September 20

“Reporting party believes the smoke detector to her room had recently been replaced with another unit that contains a hidden camera and requesting officer assist to check it with her. Reporting party believes her ex husband is harassing her.”

“Reporting party was scammed into paying a known suspect for tickets via bank transfer — ID packet complete.”

“Reporting party just noticed a spare sized tire laying in the roadway and nearby motorists inadvertently driving over it.”

“Complaint of a live band or live music being performed outdoors, specifically a female singing via amplified sound.”

“Reporting party could hear a male subject outside of her bedroom. Reporting party thinks the subject said ‘I robbed him for you’ — reporting party is afraid and is locked in her bathroom — negative description.”

September 22

“Noisy bathroom fan, while on lower level fan turned off.”

“Dogs barking all night last night and all day today.”

September 23

“Subject on the playground swing by restroom. Subject shouting out obscene lyrics and appears to have urinated on himself.”

September 24

“Female causing disturbance and took another customer’s drink, refusing to leave when asked and smoking in close proximity to the door.”