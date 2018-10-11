By GENEVIEVE RYAN — geryan@ucdavis.edu
-
Letter to the Editor: Interfaith statement addressing anti-Semitic fliers at UC Davis - October 12, 2018
-
AFSCME votes to authorize second strike - October 12, 2018
-
Canary Mission releases personal information of UC Davis students, faculty who criticize Israel - October 12, 2018
-
Blame the Democrats for Brett Kavanaugh - October 11, 2018
-
Cartoon: Dorm Shower Horror - October 11, 2018
-
Coffee-goers, beware! - October 11, 2018
-
New Season, New Controversy - October 11, 2018
-
Field hockey continues upward trajectory despite tough loss - October 11, 2018
-
Vinyl and Music Fair - October 11, 2018
-
UC Davis receives high marks in numerous national rankings - October 11, 2018