Police Logs

Respect your elders

October 17

“Male subject in Arroyo Park looking over fence.”

“Several bicycles in the area without bike lights.”

October 18

“Reporting party had a strange encounter with a woman who came to her door and asked for help getting a key off a key ring — reporting party concerned for possible casing.”

October 19

“Elderly female stating she has three unknown subjects in her son’s room. Reporting party’s son is not home.”

“Elderly male, appeared agitated and was yelling to himself.”

October 20

“Has been drinking male standing in reporting party’s courtyard, refusing to leave.”

October 21

“Request animal control callout for a dead bird, which is now bagged up and placed outside her house.”

“Older male sitting in a white Honda Civic parked next to the dumpster area. He was staring at reporting party while she was unloading her groceries; reporting party felt uneasy.”

October 22

“Agitated transient male loitering in the area with metal pole and keeps banging it on the fence.”

“Reporting party advised he was sleeping in the bathroom in U153’s office and overslept and tried to leave and alarm went off and he is locked inside the office—requested officer to assist with letting him out.”

“Reporting party was assaulted by a housemate after a verbal argument over cleaning the kitchen.”