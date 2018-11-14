Classes cancelled Thursday, marking third consecutive day

UC Davis, Sacramento State remain closed on Thursday

UC Davis officials announced Wednesday evening that classes would be cancelled Thursday, marking the third consecutive day of cancelled classes due to poor air quality in the region. Nearby Sacramento State will also remain closed on Thursday.

The decision to cancel classes for a third day was made after Chancellor Gary May met with UC Davis community leaders, including staff, students and health care officials for input, according to an article from University News.

UC Davis hospitals, the university’s primary care clinics, the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital and Student Health and Wellness Center will be open, as will fire and police services.

The University News article states only “essential staff” should report to work Thursday.

University officials anticipate the campus will open Friday, but this decision will be made by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“We recognize that these closures have caused significant disruptions to the UC Davis community,” the University News article states, adding decisions regarding the impact to class schedules and finals will be made shortly.

