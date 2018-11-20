Kanye. Trump. The Breakup.

Kanye West and his separation from stupidity

Hopeful news from the Yeezus himself. Kanye West has gone through an agonizing breakup with our celebrity-in-chief, Donald J. Trump. Mr. West tweeted: “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

According to my sources, West has been sliding down a slope of questionable behavior since the breakup. For starters, he’s cut the color orange out of his Yeezy collections because it reminds him of his ex-companion. West has also owned up to the fact that anti-intellectualism had been one of the many afflictions he’d suffered before the heartbreaking breakup.

Although there has been no word from the Trump camp, Donald Trump is suffering as well. Just recently, he refused to answer journalist Jim Acosta’s question on why the two love birds split.

“You are a rude, terrible person,” Trump yelled as he stormed out of the conference room with tears staining his eyes.

Some say there is more to the situation than meets the eye, but the fact of the matter is that the two narcissistic do-do birds cannot live without each other.

Lastly, I just want to remind you all that the majority of America picked the biggest star of the reality television era to be the most powerful political leader on Earth, and America has been shooketh since.

Written By: Hilary Ojinnaka – hiojinnaka@ucdavis.edu