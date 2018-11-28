Students reflect on going home

How opportunities in Davis compare to home

Already well into November, Fall Quarter seems to be flying by. For many Aggies, it’s been several months since they last visited home and feelings of homesickness are common, especially as the weather grows colder and midterm season approaches finals season. No matter how charming and diverse Davis is, it naturally lacks the appeal of being home. Students look forward to going home for Thanksgiving not only for the turkey, but to enjoy favorite local spots such as restaurants and cafes.

Lana Alamamreh, a first-year biological sciences major from American Canyon, Calif., said her favorite food place back home is Sol Food.

“They don’t have a lot of choices in American Canyon,” Alamamreh said. “I go to my cousin’s house a lot, which is in Marin, and I love Sol Food. They don’t have Sol Food [in Davis].”

Despite its small size, Davis has a variety of food options that rival hometown favorites.

“My go-to food place is Gotta Eatta Pita at home,” said Samarth Sandeep, a second-year materials engineering major from Pleasanton, Calif. “Davis has many good alternatives, such as Ali Baba, Sam’s, and The Halal Guys.”

The taste of homemade cooking, however, is impossible to substitute.

“My go-to food are my mother’s homemade traditional meatballs, called chiftele, which are so good, and mashed potatoes,” said Monique Rusu, a second-year economics major from Bucharest, Romania.

New restaurants in Davis open frequently as the town expands, offering access to a wide array of flavors and food types. According to some students, however, recreational and cultural opportunities are still lacking.

“I wish Davis had more actual space for startups, for research projects, and for art exhibitions open to students,” Sandeep said. “I feel like there isn’t enough space for students to express themselves, which prompts many to go to big cities and leave Davis post graduation.”

Nearby cities such as San Francisco are attractive due to the vast number of career opportunities, museums, restaurants and nightlife venues. Bigger cities simply have more happening at any given moment than smaller cities. Davis is definitely on the slower side, but not all students seem to mind.

“I actually love the whole Davis college town,” Rusu said. “I grew up in the city all my life, so this is a nice change of pace. Of course I would love if they had some Romanian food, but the way Davis is right now I would not change anything actually. The small coffee shops in downtown, the farmer’s market, the different bars, the animals walking around Davis like turkeys, the students bustling around the campus and town are what make the whole Davis atmosphere special.”

Unfortunately, Rusu isn’t able to travel home for Thanksgiving break. She plans to stay at a friend’s house and experience the American holiday to its fullest.

“I am excited most about the pecan pie because it is the most delicious thing I ever ate and they don’t have this back home,” Rusu said.

Other students look forward to going home this Thanksgiving break.

“[I’m excited for] food and seeing family because I see my cousins and people that I haven’t seen in a long time,” Alamamreh said.

Even if going home is not an option, Thanksgiving is a welcome break from school as well as an excuse to eat good food. Students who have the luxury of heading home may splurge on their favorite foods, whether home cooked or not, and spend time with loved ones.

